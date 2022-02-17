Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.