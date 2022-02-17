Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $12.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $12.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ARCH opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arch Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

