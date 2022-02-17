Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Cut by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.