Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

WSO opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.