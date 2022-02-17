Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Increased by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

WSO opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

