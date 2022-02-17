Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $113.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,777,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.