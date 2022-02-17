Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PWR opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $124.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

