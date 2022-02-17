Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 3.5% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $32,783.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,608.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.41 or 0.07105463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00286210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.23 or 0.00768871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00072325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00406742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00214932 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,975,067 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.