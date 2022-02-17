Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 29127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

