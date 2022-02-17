QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

QuantumScape stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QuantumScape by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

