QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.
QuantumScape stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.
Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QuantumScape by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
