QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. 69,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,786. The company has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.