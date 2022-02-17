Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $224.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.96.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

