Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) shares rose 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 243,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 132,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The company has a market cap of C$324.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
