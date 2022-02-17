Radio Caca Market Cap Reaches $383.14 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $383.14 million and $28.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.92 or 0.07042344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.37 or 1.00216589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,766,762,662 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.