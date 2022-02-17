Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,158 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises approximately 1.7% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ranpak by 518.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 686,460 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $15,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ranpak by 169.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 556,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

