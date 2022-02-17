Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$10.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

