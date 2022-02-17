Raymond James Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$86.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.22.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$101.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Magna International has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

