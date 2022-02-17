Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 20,837 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STRA opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.