Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 20,837 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STRA opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
