Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $333.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

