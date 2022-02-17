Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

