Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 117,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,104. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Recruiter.com Group will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

