REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.19

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 32754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
