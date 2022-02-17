Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $91.30

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.30 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.19). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 88.70 ($1.20), with a volume of 446,199 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of £457.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.30.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.