Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

RELI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 610,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,568. Reliance Global Group has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

