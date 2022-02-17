Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $7.05-7.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.050-$7.150 EPS.

RS traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.