Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $179.19 and last traded at $178.04. 2,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.20.

The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

