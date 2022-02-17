Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

