Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $130,000.

BRBR stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

