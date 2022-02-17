Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

