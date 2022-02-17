Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 252,300 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $308,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

NYSE VLRS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

