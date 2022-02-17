Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

