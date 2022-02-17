Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.