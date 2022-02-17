Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.580-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.