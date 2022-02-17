Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$33.49 on Thursday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$29.40 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.05.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

