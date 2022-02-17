Research Analysts Set Expectations for Clearwater Paper Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

