Research Analysts Set Expectations for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Myovant Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

