Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

