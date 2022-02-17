ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,328,290.50 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RMD opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

