Resonant’s (RESN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RESN. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.
RESN stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Resonant by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
