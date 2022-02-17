Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02 to $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after buying an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 257,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 247,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

