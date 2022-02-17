ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 56.5% in January

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 310,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RETO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,954. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

