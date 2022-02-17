Reviewing Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Simmons First National and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18% First Merchants 36.97% 11.12% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.89 $271.16 million $2.47 11.83 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.25 $205.53 million $3.81 11.50

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

