Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given New €122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.50.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.