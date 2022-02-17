Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given New €122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €121.00 ($137.50) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of RNMBY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.50.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
