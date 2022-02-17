Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:RCOI)

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Thursday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

