RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

