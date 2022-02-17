RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.