Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 817,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.