Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 971.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

