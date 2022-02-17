Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in January

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.