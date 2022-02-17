Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $962.84 million, a PE ratio of -322.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

