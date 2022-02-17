Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $311.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 311.40 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 313.60 ($4.24), with a volume of 428256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.28).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.48) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.55) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.68.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

