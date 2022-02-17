Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$96.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$76.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.01. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$57.28 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

